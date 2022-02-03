PennyWise podcast: Three big changes to know before you file your taxes

Tax season is upon us and there are a few important changes you'll want to know about before you file this year.

Host Teri Barr is talking with Kemberley Washington, a Tax Analyst with Forbes Advisor, to learn what is changing this year and if it could impact your refund.

Kemberley also shares some of the surprising results from a new survey focused on taxes.

You can subscribe to the PennyWise podcast on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever you get your shows!

A show about money, finances, and investing. Join Teri Barr every Thursday as she's joined by specialists from Forbes Advisor and NerdWallet to talk about topics that affect your bottom line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0