PennyWise podcast: Your top tax questions for this year, answered by our expert Kemberley Washington

Your top tax questions for this year, answered by our expert Kemberley Washington
There are many tax filing changes and updates this year, so host Teri Barr is sharing your questions with Kemberley Washington, Tax Expert with Forbes Advisor.

Will I owe taxes on my third stimulus payment? How can I be sure my home office counts as a deduction? Kemberley answers for these questions and so much more, including a timely warning about online tax scams.

Previous Pennywise episodes with Kemberley as the guest:

More from Kemberley at Forbes Advisor:

You can subscribe to the PennyWise podcast on AppleGoogleSpotify, or wherever you get your shows!

A show about money, finances, and investing. Join Teri Barr every Thursday as she's joined by specialists from Forbes Advisor and NerdWallet to talk about topics that affect your bottom line.

