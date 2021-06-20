People Like to Do Things. Options Investing Can Help

Gillies: Mom and pop store, yeah. But I remember my sister sent me a note sometime in mid to late 2000 saying, "Hey, I really like what Walmart's doing with their e-commerce." I mean, that sounds quaint. "I really like what they're doing with e-commerce and online, I'm thinking about buying some shares, what do you think?" My response was basically, You're looking at the premier dominant retailer of our time, giant bricks and mortar exposure, where their e-commerce at the time was 0.01 percent of revenue. You're looking at them for e-commerce? With all due respect, [laughs] no, don't do that.

Gillies: But also at the time, then this goes back to rule one. Valuation first, the option, second. At the time, Walmart, which again, slightly dominant even in 2000, slightly dominant. Walmart was trading for 50 times earnings. There's different tools to measure evaluation. But looking at Walmart on an earnings valuation basis was reasonable, and I'm like, "Okay, it's 50 times earnings." I wrote back to her. "Buy Walmart because they're dominant. If you want, that's fine. But don't expect to make anything for the next little while. because at 50 times earnings, this company that we've seen growth slowing and they're already in this dominant position, they're probably not going to do much for a while." I said, "that you would probably expect a decade or more of trading sideways." That's exactly what happened. I think it went from $54 in 2000, I think $54 in 2012. Having that recognition, having that understanding of the business you're walking into, first off, would allow you to pick the right strategy for Walmart. Let's say you owned Walmart, 12-years of going nowhere. Think long term, if you're a stockholder, that suck. You'd probably get bored and be out of there. But as an options user, maybe I'm running that as a covered call, maybe I'm doing some other stuff around the edges. I'm using little short term things, that's where I'm getting my need, that's how I'm filling my need to do something.