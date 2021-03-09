Personal Finance Tips From The Motley Fool

Brokamp: So, Richard, I have to say that when you talk about inflation, it's an economics discussion. I'm getting a little out of my depth with economics, but I'm going to take a stab at your question, and I'm going to say, first of all, I'm going to basically try to explain why inflation is desirable by pointing out why deflation by the opposite is not desirable. We saw this in the great depression and it's part of what made it worse. When you have deflation, you have prices going down. When prices are going down, people put off spending money, because why would you buy something today, if you can wait a few weeks and it's cheaper in the future? So what happens is people don't spend and the economy slows down because the economy is two-thirds driven by consumer spending, and so it's this unvirtuous cycle as you were when it comes to deflation. That's why, for example, during the great recession and during this current recession, I'm sure we're technically out of it right now, although it hasn't been declared. Ben Bernanke and then Jerome Powell, when they happen, they look at the great depression and they say "We do not want deflation, so we will do whatever we can to encourage people to spend money." Having a little bit of inflation is a sign that the economy is growing and it is certainly preferable to deflation. Some people also say the government wants inflation because of all the debt that we have. Debt is expressed in nominal terms, and one way to pay off your debt is to inflate your income, so you make more money and you have more money than to pay off the debt that has not been inflated. I would say that it's not the stated purpose of why the government wants it, but it could play into it.