Personal Loan Vs Auto Loan: How Should You Finance Your Car?

What Is an Auto Loan?

An auto loan, on the other hand, is a secured loan that uses your car as collateral. This means that if you fall behind on payments or default on the loan, the lender can repossess your car to recoup its losses.

Since the lender is guaranteed to get paid one way or another, it’s less risky for them to loan you the money. And because it’s less risky, they pass those savings on to you in the form of a lower interest rate, which can save you a lot of money over the life of your loan.

Auto Loan Qualification Requirements