Personal Loans to Cover Emergencies and Moving Rose in 2020

“For some people, it was just the fact that this was the most time they spent at home ever,” he says. “Other people just had more time on their hands because they weren’t as busy leaving the house, so it gave them the opportunity to do (renovations) that they had been meaning to do.”

Homeowners often pay for home improvement projects with cash. If you don’t have the cash to cover a project, personal loans are one of a handful of available financing options.

These loans can often be funded in under a week and are usually repaid in about two to 12 years, making them a good choice if you want to start the renovation — and repay the loan — quickly.

Other reasons for getting a personal loan

Vacation, business expenses and “other” are also options consumers can choose when they pre-qualify for a personal loan with NerdWallet. About 14% chose “other” in 2020, which is up from 10% in 2019. Vacation made up less than 1% of the reasons NerdWallet members who pre-qualified chose, and those looking to cover business costs accounted for around 2%.

Tips for getting a personal loan during a recession

Tambor says understanding your current budget and how a personal loan will change it is essential to borrowing right now.