Planning to Claim Social Security at 65? You May Need to Rethink That

Take things into your own hands

Given the uncertainty associated with government and corporate-sponsored retirement benefits, the writing on the wall is that you -- yes, you -- will be responsible for the lion's share of your retirement income. The younger you are, the more likely this is to be true. It will be up to you to save enough via employer retirement plans, IRAs, and brokerage accounts to be able to draw enough to support a financially sound retirement. Claiming retirement benefits in your 60s may very well happen, but I like to think of this as merely a bonus after many years of diligent saving and investing. If it happens, great. If not, you're prepared.

Should retirees of the future not have the opportunity to take benefits on time or at all, there is the option of earning minimal amounts of money through part-time work to supplement your finances. Remaining active through some form paid work, assuming you have the appetite for it, is a great way to stay sharp, find additional fulfillment, and reduce the stress on your personal savings.

Social Security as a supplement