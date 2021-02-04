Planning to Claim Social Security at 65? You May Need to Rethink That

How to sign up for Medicare without Social Security

If you're worried that holding off on Social Security past the age of 65 will be problematic from a Medicare standpoint, fear not. When you create an account on the Social Security Administration's website and go to sign up for Medicare, you'll be asked if you want to enroll for health benefits only, or for Medicare plus Social Security. Simply indicate that you're only looking for Medicare coverage, and your Social Security benefits will continue to grow. The only thing you need to know in that scenario is that you'll have to pay your Medicare Part B premiums yourself. Seniors on Social Security have those premiums deducted from their monthly benefits.

Remember, there's no right or wrong age to file for Social Security. It could be the case that claiming benefits at 65 is a smart decision for you. But it's important to understand the repercussions of filing at that age, and to make sure you're making that choice for the right reasons.

