Planning to Claim Social Security at 65? You May Need to Rethink That

Still, claiming Social Security at 65 may not work out for you in the end for one big reason. And that's a scenario you'll need to prepare for.

Will you be forced to retire early?

Many seniors end up retiring sooner than planned. For some, it's a matter of health issues impeding their ability to work. For others, it's a matter of getting downsized out of a job, or needing to care for another family member.

While you may very well end up being able to work until age 65, you can't discount the possibility of having to retire sooner, even if you don't want to. And that's why you shouldn't get too comfortable with the idea of claiming benefits at 65 -- you may need to sign up even earlier if you find yourself needing the money.

Now the earlier you end up claiming your benefits, the more of a reduction you'll end up facing, so a good way to compensate for that is to save as much as you can in an IRA or 401(k) plan while you're still working. Of course, going that route might also make it possible for you to stick to your plan to claim benefits at 65, even if you're forced to retire much earlier. The key, either way, is to use your savings as a backup plan.