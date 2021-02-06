Play the Field With These 4 Winning Stocks

Shopify estimates it has a total addressable market of $78 billion from the small- to medium-sized businesses that have been its core customers thus far. Its tools for smaller businesses range in price from $29 to $299 a month. It's now going after major brands with its Shopify Plus platform, which starts at $2,000 a month. With big names like General Mills, Beyond Meat, Dior, and Staples now using Shopify Plus, it's hard to guess how much room Shopify has to grow.

3. Costco

Warehouse giant Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) easily beat the market in 2020, with returns of 27.4% versus 16.26% for the S&P 500 index. The membership-based retailer's sales have surged in 2020 as people stocked up in bulk on essentials and prepared to hunker down due to the pandemic.