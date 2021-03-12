Points and Miles Aren’t Usually Taxed, But Some Rewards Might Be

Rewards Earned from Credit Cards

In many cases, there’s no need to pay taxes on miles, points or cash back earned from a credit card—regardless of whether it’s a bonus for opening a new account or rewards for everyday spending. That’s because purchases must be made to earn those rewards—and as a result, the IRS considers them a rebate or a discount rather than income. So just like we don’t have to pay taxes on the value of a coupon code, we don’t have to pay taxes on rewards we earn in exchange for buying something.

This also applies to welcome bonuses received for opening a new credit card, since generally customers have to spend a certain amount of money or make a certain number of transactions before receiving the bonus.

For those running a small business, however, credit card rewards may have tax implications. If I buy something for my business and deduct it on my taxes, or sell it later, the dollar amount I need to use for calculating my business’ deduction or profit should be the price I actually paid after discounts and rebates—including credit card rewards earned on the purchase. (This would also apply to items paid for with rewards points.) So while my business is still not paying tax on the rewards themselves, I may still pay a bit more because I can’t deduct the full value of the item—only the net cost.