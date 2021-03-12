Points and Miles Aren’t Usually Taxed, But Some Rewards Might Be

I haven’t stopped accidentally writing “2020” behind the date yet and it’s already time to start preparing for tax season. Unfortunately for those of us who like to procrastinate, we’re going to have a shorter period to file tax returns this year than we did in 2020. Last year, because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the IRS extended tax deadlines to July, but so far it looks like the deadline for filing tax returns is going back to its normal date of April 15. To make matters worse, the IRS won’t begin to accept returns until February 12 because of last-minute changes Congress made to the tax law.
This means it’s more important than ever to get ready for tax time early. An important part of doing so is figuring out how much income was earned during the year.
Those rolling in points and miles might ask: What exactly counts as income? For example, do we have to report cash back we earn from a credit card? What about frequent flier miles, or bank rewards points?
There’s good news here: In many cases, rewards earned from using a credit card don’t need to be reported to the IRS and there’s no need to pay taxes on them. However, there are some cases where taxes must be paid on points earned. If you have questions about your specific situation and whether or not rewards you have earned are taxable, consult your tax professional.
Rewards Earned from Credit Cards
In many cases, there’s no need to pay taxes on miles, points or cash back earned from a credit card—regardless of whether it’s a bonus for opening a new account or rewards for everyday spending. That’s because purchases must be made to earn those rewards—and as a result, the IRS considers them a rebate or a discount rather than income. So just like we don’t have to pay taxes on the value of a coupon code, we don’t have to pay taxes on rewards we earn in exchange for buying something.
This also applies to welcome bonuses received for opening a new credit card, since generally customers have to spend a certain amount of money or make a certain number of transactions before receiving the bonus.
For those running a small business, however, credit card rewards may have tax implications. If I buy something for my business and deduct it on my taxes, or sell it later, the dollar amount I need to use for calculating my business’ deduction or profit should be the price I actually paid after discounts and rebates—including credit card rewards earned on the purchase. (This would also apply to items paid for with rewards points.) So while my business is still not paying tax on the rewards themselves, I may still pay a bit more because I can’t deduct the full value of the item—only the net cost.
Additionally, a new U.S. Tax Court ruling states that credit card rewards can sometimes be taxed—specifically in cases where the cardholder set out to earn rewards by purchasing cash equivalents like prepaid debit card reloads and money orders. This isn’t likely to affect anyone making an occasional cash equivalent purchase—the couple in question had redeemed over $300,000 in cash back rewards earned by spending over $6 million on their credit cards over the course of two years.
“Refer-a-Friend” Bonuses
If a bank or credit card offers rewards points or a cash bonus in exchange for referring other people who open a new account, taxes must be paid on the rewards earned from doing so. That’s because these are issued in exchange for performing a service—helping the bank get a new customer or sell a new product. These bonuses are treated as income and depending on the amount earned, referring customers may receive a 1099 “miscellaneous income” tax form from the institution. However, customers are required to report the income even if they don’t receive a form.
If the bonus was in the form of points, they are generally valued at 1 cent each—If I received 50,000 points during the year for referring new customers, I’d report $500 in income.
Bank Account Signup Bonuses
Many banks offer incentives for signing up for a new account—usually this comes in the form of cash deposited into an account, but some banks also offer rewards points and frequent flier miles to new account holders. Regardless, receipts of this type will be considered interest income for a bank account, and customers should receive a 1099-INT form showing the value received. As with referral bonuses, rewards points and airline miles are generally valued at 1 cent each for this purpose.
Miles Earned from Traveling
Miles, points and other rewards earned from traveling are almost never taxable. If rewards are earned for personal travel, they’re treated like a rebate (just like credit card rewards); while miles earned from business or government travel could theoretically be treated as income, the IRS issued guidance all the way back in 2002 saying essentially that there are so many details that would have to be figured out that it’s not worth their time, and promising not to go after anyone because they didn’t report their frequent flier miles as income. (While the IRS could change their position on this, it’s been this way for nearly 20 years, and any changes would only apply to future years.)
Bottom Line
In most cases, when earning rewards for spending money—with a credit card, for example, or on a plane ticket or hotel room—there’s no need to worry about paying taxes on them, since they’re treated as a rebate or discount on purchases. Earning rewards or cash for something else though, like opening a new bank account or referring a new customer—those are considered taxable income—and remember that while the bank should send a tax form in most cases, we’re all required to report the income on our taxes whether or not a form is received.