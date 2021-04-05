Prepare for COVID Medical Bills This Year

Still, reports abound of people getting incorrectly billed for COVID-19 tests and related services. If you were billed for a free service, contact your provider to point out the mistake. You may have to follow up with your insurer.

If you are in a position to buy insurance or want a cheaper premium, this is a good time to shop. The American Rescue Plan makes health care more affordable through reduced premiums for exchange plans and fully paid premiums for laid-off workers to adopt COBRA coverage.

Waivers also help but may not last

During the pandemic, many private insurers have voluntarily waived cost-sharing for COVID-19-related treatments, including copays, payments toward deductible and coinsurance (what you pay after the deductible). But that could change soon.

The national public health emergency period — an official government declaration — ends April 21, though it may be extended by 90 days given we’re not out of the woods yet. Insurers could resume normal cost-sharing when the emergency period ends.