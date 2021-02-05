Progressive’s Snapshot Rule Change Could Reduce Car Insurance Rates Faster

In filings made to state insurance departments, Progressive said that the adjustment of the measurement periods “is a highly manual process and will require specially trained customer service representatives to operate effectively and efficiently.”

Progressive’s filings say that customer service representatives will be able to counsel customers on whether a shorter review period is the right option for them. Snapshot customers don’t have to take a shorter review period, and participating in Snapshot is optional for Progressive customers.

New customers are also eligible to enroll in Snapshot and take advantage of the shorter measurement period.

Progressive’s insurance filings say the company considered other alternatives for rate reductions, but the 30-day monitoring period was chosen for two reasons: 1) it has the potential to benefit the largest number of customers and 2) it can be implemented quickly.

The temporary rule for a decreased review period is generally expected to take effect from early February until July 31, 2021.

New Rules for the Pandemic