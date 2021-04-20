Pros And Cons Of Debt Consolidation

Cons of Debt Consolidation

A debt consolidation loan or balance transfer credit card may seem like a good way to streamline debt payoff. That said, there are some risks and disadvantages associated with this strategy.

1. May Come With Added Costs

Taking out a debt consolidation loan may involve additional fees like origination fees, balance transfer fees, closing costs and annual fees. When shopping for a lender, make sure you understand the true cost of each debt consolidation loan before signing on the dotted line.

2. Could Raise Your Interest Rate

If you qualify for a lower interest rate, debt consolidation can be a smart decision. However, if your credit score isn’t high enough to access the most competitive rates, you may be stuck with a rate that’s higher than on your current debts. This may mean paying origination fees, plus more in interest over the life of the loan.

3. You May Pay More In Interest Over Time