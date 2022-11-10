 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pros and cons of holiday shopping with store credit cards | PennyWise podcast

Are you feeling some pressure when it comes to your holiday shopping this year? If you plan to use or open a store credit card account, there are some good and bad cards — and things to know — before you decide to swipe it as your payment.

Host Teri Barr is talking with Melissa Lambarena, a credit card expert with NerdWallet, to learn why it's important to slow down and think about financing your purchases with a store credit card. Lambarena also breaks down the pros and cons about using these types of cards during the Holidays, or anytime.

