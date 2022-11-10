 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pros and cons of holiday shopping with store credit cards

Are you feeling some pressure when it comes to your holiday shopping this year? If you plan to use or open a store credit card account, there are some good and bad cards — and things to know — before you decide to swipe it as your payment.

Host Teri Barr is talking with Melissa Lambarena, a credit card expert with NerdWallet, to learn why it's important to slow down and think about financing your purchases with a store credit card. Lambarena also breaks down the pros and cons about using these types of cards during the Holidays, or anytime.

Past episodes of Pennywise with Melissa Lambarena:

More from Melissa Lambarena on NerdWallet:

