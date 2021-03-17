Protect Your Retirement Accounts From the Tax Man

Slott: She said, this is a mixed metaphor, you can't have that in a book, get rid of that, so I got rid of that. But I could say it to you. So they pulled the rug out from under us at the end of the game when we were counting on it. Now, they replaced it with just the 10-year rule, because again, they want to get to that money faster, accelerating the tax into 10-years after debt. What this does is exactly what Congress intended, it downgrades IRAs for estate planning purposes, it makes them a lousy asset to leave to heirs. It was always a problem, because it's loaded with tax, but at least you have the stretch to stretch it out; now, it's a bigger problem. The Roth is a better solution, even something like life insurance, and I don't even sell life insurance, I'm a tax advisor, I don't sell stocks, bonds, funds, insurance, annuities, none of that, that's why you can depend on the advice I give you as independent, objective, unbiased.

My only bias in the book is against taxes, to pay less taxes so you keep more of your money. That's the whole theme of the book and how to do it and how to do it now, before they jack the rates up again. With life insurance, it's similar to a Roth IRA. I say the same thing, take down that heavily taxed IRA now at rock bottom rates. Remember, the taxes are on sale, unlike sales in stores where people rush to, you don't actually have to buy that thing in the store, sorry to say; with taxes, you do. It's not if, but when. So as long as you know you're going to have to pay it, get rid of it now, before the value goes up and before taxes go up. You take it down now, we mentioned the Roth conversion, but you could also put it into a permanent life insurance policy that also grows a cash value tax-free. It can be drawn on during your life, not for everybody, but you should always speak to your professional advisors on this. But if you need the money during your life, you can pull it out tax-free, you never have to worry about future taxes and if you don't need it, like most people don't, you leave it to your children or grandchildren. It can simulate the Stretch way better than the Stretch because it's tax-free and you don't have any RMD rules and you don't have these complicated beneficiary rules, and you don't have these complicated IRA trust rules, you don't have any of that. You can get larger inheritances, more control at less tax. That's what I named the insurance chapter in my book, I call it, the Power of Life Insurance. As a tax planning vehicle, everything in the book is geared to, at the end of the game, you having more of your hard earned money, being able to enjoy more, less tax, and more to pass onto your loved ones, also tax-free.