Put the Cap on Gas Prices: 6 Ways to Save at the Pump

Remember, if you are using a credit card, pay off the entire balance or the interest will wipe out any gas price savings.

3. Buy from a warehouse club

Filling up at one of the warehouse clubs is a great way to save if you don’t mind the trade-offs, such as membership fees and long lines. The Costco in my area was selling regular gas for 45 cents lower per gallon than my county’s average price as reported by AAA. But keep in mind that you have to offset a $60 yearly membership fee, and long lines means you’re weighing your time versus savings. Still, you could go early in the morning since the pumps open well before the store does.

4. Buy the right fuel for your car

Purchasing a higher grade fuel doesn’t necessarily benefit your car. Look in your owner’s manual or on the gas cap: Is it “recommended” or “required"? For cars that merely recommend it, premium gasoline may slightly improve performance and fuel economy, according to Greg Brannon, AAA’s director of automotive engineering and industry relations.

But if your car doesn’t require premium, don’t bother. When you buy lower grade fuel, “The savings you get is much greater than the cost of the drop-off in fuel economy,” Brannon says.

5. Pay cash