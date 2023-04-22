After recently spending 45 minutes looking for parking at the Philadelphia International Airport, Diana Smith took to Twitter.

Tagging the airport's account, she relayed her experience, writing in part, "I know renovations are coming but parking needs some solutions."

Smith, 55, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, has found social media to be the most efficient way to get problems resolved, connect with customer service representatives, and provide feedback.

"I'm looking to get their attention, and have my matter resolved quickly," she said. "And have them know how I feel quickly."

An increasing number of people are using social media to air their complaints, sometimes with the motivation to get "revenge" on a company, organization, or agency, according to a national study of consumer behavior. Customer problems with goods and services are at an all-time high, doubling since 2020. Problems with government agencies, such as the DMV, IRS, and transit authorities, have increased the most, tripling since 2020, according to the National Customer Rage Survey, an independent survey of 1,000 people across the country.

About half of those surveyed used social media, an online chat, or email to complain, compared to 5% just three years ago, and those digital options have overtaken the telephone as the primary complaint channel since early 2020, the last time the survey was conducted.

And not everyone is as nice as Smith: The percentage of people who said that they wanted "revenge" tripled to 9% since 2020, the survey found.

One vengeful behavior could be "social media shaming," said Scott Broetzmann, president and CEO of Alexandria, Virginia-based Customer Care Measurement & Consulting, which conducts the Rage Survey with the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.

"The motivation for a lot of the postings aren't necessarily built around the negative emotion of revenge," he said. Sometimes, customers simply "wanted to alert other people, so other people don't have the same bad experience."

Generational divides

For some millennials and Gen Z-ers, posting about a negative experience may simply be a product of habit, said Evan Urbania, CEO of Chatterblast, a Philadelphia-based digital communications agency.

If Urbania, for example, got a cold burger at a chain restaurant, the 43-year-old said he'd most likely "forgive them and move on."

"Some digital natives are more likely to post a picture of a sad face, tag the burger, tag the account," he added.

And when some companies outsource or completely digitize customer service, or make it more difficult to reach a human on the phone, older generations also get ticked off. They may be more on edge when they do reach a person, Urbania said, or go to social media when they've reached their last straw.

"I will reserve social media for a last resort," said Roy Kessel, 58, of Chicago, who took to Twitter earlier this year after a negative experience at a Philadelphia hotel. "That's not my first step. ... That's the point where I've spent an hour on this and I've gotten no response."

Changing customer service

Companies and agencies are juggling the best way to move forward. Customers who complain digitally are generally more satisfied than those who call on the phone, according to the Rage Survey, and digital customer service is cheaper for companies than staffing a call center, Broetzmann said.

Yet, people also want empathy, an unscripted answer to their problems, and the ability to vent their anger, according to the survey, and those are three things that are difficult to get through a screen.

"It's challenging for many companies and for consumers to figure out how to create authentic experiences of service in a digital environment," Broetzmann said.

For the first time in 20 years, the most recent Rage Survey also measured customer "uncivility," which it defines as "the phenomenon of rude, discourteous and disrespectful customer behavior stemming from socio-political conflicts between customers and companies/organizations."

The importance of being heard

Smith, the Collegeville woman, first used social media for customer service about five years ago.

Her washing machine, which was under warranty, needed to be repaired, she said, but she couldn't get in touch with anyone at the national company from which she bought it.

"People on the phone, people on email, no one was getting back to me. I tweeted, and they got right back to me," Smith said. "My issue that had taken a month was resolved in a week."

