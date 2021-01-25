Raided Your Retirement Plan During Coronavirus? You Have Some Tax Decisions to Make

The CARES Act, however, allowed savers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic to withdraw up to $100,000 from their IRAs or 401(k)s penalty-free. It also allows those who went that route to put that money back within three years and avoid the tax liability it would otherwise create. And if your financial situation has improved since taking that distribution, it could pay to exercise that option and return that money to your retirement plan so it can not only get reinvested and grow, but also, so you can avoid what could be a whopping tax liability in the near term.

Normally, you're required to pay taxes on a retirement plan withdrawal for the tax year you take it in. The CARES Act, however, allows those who took distributions to spread their tax liability out over three years. If you're unable to return your withdrawal to your retirement savings, you'll need to think about how and when you're going to pay those taxes. You could, for example, pay taxes on one-third of your distribution this year. Or, you could pay taxes on your entire distribution if you can swing that bill.