Raise Your Annual Social Security Benefit by $4,440 With This Simple Move

Now the bad news is that you won't be rewarded financially for delaying your benefits indefinitely. Once you turn 70, your benefits will stop growing, so that's generally considered the latest age to file for Social Security, even though you're not forced to do so at that point. But if your FRA is 67 and you delay your Social Security filing for three years, you'll snag a 24% increase in your benefits.

Right now, the average senior on Social Security collects $1,543 a month. That figure is likely to rise in time as cost-of-living adjustments are applied to benefits. But if we go with that number, delaying your benefits for three full years could raise them by $370 a month, or $4,440 a year.

Now, think about what an extra $4,440 a year can do for you. Maybe it can cover annual property taxes on your home. Maybe it can pay for your car insurance, maintenance, and fuel for a year. Maybe it can allow you to take one fabulous vacation every year and see some of the sights you've always dreamed of. Or maybe it can simply buy you more breathing room to cover your general living expenses.