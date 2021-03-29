Rather Than Worry About a Stock Market Crash, Do These Things Instead

2. Diversify your holdings

A diverse portfolio will generally be better equipped to withstand a stock market crash than a portfolio that's not diversified. Take a look at your holdings and make sure you're not too heavily invested in any one company or segment of the market. And if you feel you could use a better mix, buy some new stocks or load up on exchange-traded funds, which let you invest in a bucket of stocks with a single purchase.

3. Make sure you're invested appropriately for your age

The right asset allocation could make it so that a stock market crash doesn't actually hurt you. Say you're in your 30s and are invested heavily in stocks, and during a crash, your portfolio loses 20% of its value. Clearly, that's a hard thing to look at. But if you're not actually planning to cash out any of those investments for another 30 years, then there's really not much to worry about. The stock market has a long history of recovering from downturns, so if you sit tight, you likely won't lose a dime.