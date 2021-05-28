Read This Before You Write Off Social Security for Your Retirement

But even so, there's a good chance Social Security will, in the future, be capable of paying recipients the bulk of the money they're scheduled to collect. Therefore, writing off the program completely just isn't necessary.

But you need to save for retirement anyway

While Social Security may not be going away, it only pays the average beneficiary today $1,543 a month. That equates to replacing about 40% of the typical worker's pre-retirement paycheck.

Most seniors need a lot more money than that to maintain a decent lifestyle, and if benefits are cut, the need for savings will be even more pressing. As such, you can factor Social Security into your retirement income, but also, you should make a point to contribute to an IRA or 401(k) plan throughout your working years. That way, you'll have a means of supplementing your benefits.