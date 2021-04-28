Ready for Social Security? Not Till You Can Answer These 3 Questions.

The closer you are to retirement, the more accurate your benefits estimate is apt to be, since it's based on your personal wage history. If you're 59, the number you see may be more reliable than if you're 38 and still have more than half your career ahead of you. But getting that estimate is important, because it'll help you see what your benefit will look like if you file at different ages.

3. How much income am I looking to have Social Security replace?

If you're an average earner, Social Security will replace about 40% of your former paycheck. But most seniors need to replace about 70% to 80% of their former income to live a comfortable lifestyle. If you're short in the savings department, then you may want Social Security to replace more of your income -- in which case delaying benefits is your best move.