Ready Player Two? How Couples Maximize Their Credit Card Rewards

Becoming an authorized user of someone else’s credit card can be beneficial to your credit scores, in part because it doesn't require a hard inquiry on your credit report. And it can ratchet up the total rewards earned from household spending. If Player One and Player Two both use the same card for their regular purchases, all rewards for that spending will accrue on one account.

When Greg and Mandy Polachek of Willard, Ohio, were first exploring how they could use rewards to help fund their trip to Alaska, they added Mandy as an authorized user on Greg’s premium travel credit card. Mandy got her own card, tied to Greg's account, which meant she, too, earned triple points per $1 spent on travel and dining. Plus, she was able to enjoy some of the account perks, like the ability to transfer points to travel partners, as well as airport lounge access if she were traveling without Greg.

... Or keep two separate accounts and collect two bonuses