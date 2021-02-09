Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 5 Vanguard Funds You Can't Go Wrong With

A balanced fund can help limit your risk when investing. Stocks tend to see much higher rates of return than bonds, but they also carry more risk. By investing in a fund that does contain a good portion of more conservative investments, like bonds, you won't see quite as much growth. However, your investments will be more protected against market volatility.

4. Vanguard Selected Value (VASVX)

Vanguard Selected Value Fund (NASDAQMUTFUND: VASVX) is an actively managed mutual fund that focuses on mid-sized companies.

This fund is one of the riskier investments on the list, because it contains companies that are seen as significantly undervalued. This is risky because these stocks can be more volatile than larger, steadier stocks. However, this type of investment can pay off big time if the stocks in the fund perform well.