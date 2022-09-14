 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ready to renovate? Try these budgeting options to get the most bang for your buck!

Many people are remaining in their homes right now and hoping to increase the value with a remodel of their bath, kitchen or basement.

Our host Teri Barr talks with Kate Wood, a home and mortgage writer for NerdWallet, to learn what areas of a house are currently bringing the best bang for your buck.

Wood also explains why it's so important to budget for your project and shares some options to help you pay for it.

Past Pennywise episodes with Kate Wood as a guest:

More from Kate at NerdWallet:

