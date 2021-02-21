Ready to Supercharge Your Passive Income? 3 Dividend Stocks You Can't Go Wrong With

2. IBM

IBM (NYSE: IBM) has been paying dividends since 1913, making it one of the longest-paying dividend stocks in existence. Although the company experienced a difficult quarter at the end of 2020, it's expected to rebound this year by focusing more on its cloud software solutions. This is a good sign for long-term investors willing to wait it out, because this restructuring could result in greater growth potential.

The company also boasts a hefty $1.63 quarterly dividend payment (or $6.52 per year), and currently trades at $120 per share.If you were to invest $5,000 in IBM stock right now, you'd own around 41 shares. With a dividend of $6.52 per year, that investment would earn you around $267 each year in dividend payments.

Also, keep in mind that as companies increase their dividends, that will also increase your annual payments -- even if you don't invest more money. By investing in strong companies that increase their dividends each year, you can boost your passive income with zero effort.

3. ExxonMobil