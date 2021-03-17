Reasons To Buy Travel Insurance Now For Your 2022 Vacation

Dreaming of escaping to an exotic destination next year? Or planning a tour of a city in Europe? Many of us have wanderlust on our minds, and now is a good time to start planning travel insurance for 2022 trips and beyond. Here’s why.

Important Travel Medical Coverage Is in Your Favor

If you have a pre-existing medical condition that might cause you to cancel your future trip, purchase your travel insurance right away so that you can lock in coverage of the condition.

“Many travel insurance policies contain a pre-existing medical exclusion, which can be waived, by purchasing your travel insurance within a certain number of days of making an initial deposit on your trip,” says Scott Adamski, a spokesperson with AIG Travel.

Having this pre-existing condition exclusion waiver means that any trip cancellation due to the condition can be covered under your travel insurance policy, says Adamski. This can include a medical condition of yours, a traveling companion or any immediate family that you might need to stay home and care for.

Travel Details Don’t Have to be Finalized