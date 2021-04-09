Reboot Your Budget to Prepare for Reopening

Since many of us are already taking a close look at our finances right now as we file taxes, Laughter suggests using this opportunity to review year-end financial summaries from your credit cards and bank accounts.

Size up each category. How much did you spend? Was it worth that amount? Would you want to continue spending that much?

Play favorites

Ever since COVID-19 became part of our vocabulary, there’s been talk that life would never return to normal. Laughter anticipates your future spending will be a “new normal.” Sure, you may introduce dinners out — and possibly even a trip — to the mix, but expect to continue paying for quarantine life staples like deliveries and at-home activities.

According to Vid Ponnapalli, CFP and owner of Unique Financial Advisors based in Holmdel, New Jersey, “There is going to be a paradigm shift with respect to how budgeting in the future will be compared to how it was pre-COVID.”