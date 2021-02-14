Reiner Knizia Fact-Checks His Wikipedia Page

Knizia: Yeah. I think my first big learning which also reflects back to my gaming career, actually, was very early when I went to the bank, I went into an international trainee program for a year. I saw the different departments and the different businesses. One of the businesses was the credit business, so the loan business. I have really learned there, when I watched how these conversations went, and how the guys took the decision that when you come in and say, "Look, if you gave me the money, then I could do this and then I would do this and so on," these people never got the money. If people come in and say look, "This is what I'm doing and this is my plan, and this is what I have done, so I'm already in, now give the money and I'll start," they got the money. Now, I'm going back to games, it is not, "Okay, I have an idea and we could do this and this, what do you think about the concept and then we could," you never can. What you need to do is to say, "This game is going to be published, so I need to give it my best. Because once I go to the publisher, they will take it and publish it, I won't have an influence of it, so I need to put the best in there. If I put my best in there, there will be a publisher, not if I could and would and it will be a good one. It has to be a good one." That was very early in my career. That actually helped me a lot when I offered games to publishers. Because I said, "Okay, understood, that's what I need to do." You need to work anyway, so do it. If you'll believe in yourself, you'll do the work. If you don't believe in yourself, you don't need to do it because you don't never think you have to do it. Yes?