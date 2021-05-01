Requesting a Tax Extension? Here's 1 Important Thing You Need to Know

Now here's one thing a tax extension will do -- it will help you avoid the dreaded failure-to-file penalty. That penalty applies when you're late with your tax return but you also owe the IRS money, and it equals 5% of your unpaid tax bill for each month or partial month your return is late, up to 25%.

As you can see, the failure-to-file penalty is much more severe, on a monthly basis, than the late payment penalty, so if you really can't complete your taxes by May 17 and you think you owe money, getting that extension request in could spare you a world of financial hurt. But if that's the case, you should also do your best to estimate what you owe the IRS and pay it by May 17 so you don't continue to rack up penalties and interest charges.