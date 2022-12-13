 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Benefits

  • Updated
  • 0
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Benefits

Social Security benefits are a lifeline for millions of retirees. But depending on where you live, Uncle Sam could take a bite out of your monthly checks.

Even in retirement, your benefits could still be subject to income taxes. If you live in one of these 12 states, you could receive smaller-than-expected Social Security payments.

Image source: Getty Images.

How state taxes affect your benefits

Each state has its own unique laws and regulations surrounding Social Security. While the good news is that 38 states do not tax benefits, there are still 12 that tax benefits at the state level. These states include:

ColoradoConnecticutKansasMinnesota
MissouriMontanaNebraskaNew Mexico
Rhode IslandUtahVermontWest Virginia

People are also reading…

However, if you live in a state that taxes benefits, you might still be able to get out of them. Some states have income restrictions that can reduce or even eliminate state income taxes on your benefits.

For example, in West Virginia, benefits are exempt from state taxes if your adjusted gross income falls below $50,000 per year for single filers or $100,000 per year for married couples filing jointly. It may be a good idea, then, to check your state's tax laws to see whether you'll be able to avoid the income tax.

Other taxes that could reduce your benefits

Regardless of where you live, you could also be subject to federal taxes on your benefits.

Federal taxes depend on a figure called your provisional income, which is half of your annual benefit amount plus your adjusted gross income and any nontaxable interest. So, for example, if you're collecting $20,000 per year from Social Security and are withdrawing $40,000 per year from your 401(k), your provisional income is $50,000 per year.

Your provisional income will determine how much of your benefit amount is subject to federal taxes:

Percentage of Your Benefits Subject to Federal TaxesProvisional Income for Single FilersProvisional Income for Joint Filers
0%Under $25,000 per yearUnder $32,000 per year
Up to 50%$25,000 to $34,000 per year$32,000 to $44,000 per year
Up to 85%Over $34,000 per yearOver $44,000 per year

Source: Social Security Administration.

The good news is that regardless of your income, you won't pay federal taxes on more than 85% of your benefit amount. But to avoid federal taxes altogether, your provisional income must fall below $25,000 per year (or $32,000 per year for joint filers).

How to get out of taxes in retirement

There is a loophole that can help you get out of federal taxes: a Roth account. Withdrawals from a Roth IRA or Roth 401(k) don't count toward your provisional income. If you have significant savings in one of these accounts, it could reduce your provisional income enough to lower or even eliminate your federal tax bill.

For example, say you're still receiving $20,000 per year from Social Security, but rather than withdrawing $40,000 per year from a 401(k), you pull it from a Roth IRA. In that case, your provisional income would be just $10,000 per year, putting you below the income limit for federal taxes.

Taxes may be unavoidable for many retirees, but it's still wise to know how they'll affect your benefits. When you know what to expect in retirement, you can ensure you're as prepared as possible.

The $18,984 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $18,984 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

8 holiday scams and how to stop them

8 holiday scams and how to stop them

These next few weeks are among the busiest of the year for many of us. We may not have the time or energy to be hypervigilant about seasonal swindles. And fraudsters are counting on it.

5 tips for donating your time or money this holiday season

5 tips for donating your time or money this holiday season

Are you considering a way to support a charity or nonprofit right now?

PennyWise Host Teri Barr is talking with Adam McCann, a Financial Writer and Editor with WalletHub, to learn whether you should donate time or money this holiday. He shares five great tips to help you make the right decision when it comes to your time or money and how it helps make a difference for others.

Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

A Very Different Environment Ahead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News