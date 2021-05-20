Retirees: Should You Boost Your Income With Cryptocurrency?

Of all the different types of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is the biggest name and has the longest track record. However, even it has had a rocky ride. This year alone, it's experienced five significant downturns. As of this writing, its price has fallen more than 26% over the last month.

This type of volatility is difficult for any investor to stomach, but it's especially challenging for retirees and those close to retirement. When you're depending on your investments to pay the bills, the last thing you want is for your portfolio to take a nosedive.

Cryptocurrencies are unpredictable, and buying into them right now is more akin to gambling than true investing. While you could make a lot of money, you could lose a lot of money, too.

Where to invest instead

Cryptocurrency is an exciting new investment, but it's also one of the riskiest places to put your money. So unless you have a lot of spare cash you're willing to gamble with, it's best for retirees to avoid crypto for now.