Retirees Will Need $300,000 to Cover This One Expense, a Study Shows

Fidelity also estimated the expenses single retirees would face based on gender, finding that a single woman retiring at 65 in 2021 would need around $157,000 for care over her retirement while a single man would need $143,000.

The cost of care is going up quickly

The $300,000 estimate is the highest in the 20 years that Fidelity has been calculating the likely costs of care for retirees.

It's up 30% from just a decade ago, when a senior couple was projected to need around $230,000. It also increased 1.7% compared with last year and is up 88% from the $160,000 that Fidelity estimated would be necessary for a senior couple retiring in 2002.

Unfortunately, prices are rising rapidly because inflation in the healthcare industry tends to outpace overall inflation. And while these numbers may seem shockingly high already, this is for seniors retiring this year. If your retirement is decades away, you are likely going to need much more than $300,000.

How can you prepare for the costs of healthcare as a retiree?

Saving so much for medical care can be daunting, but it's also necessary since you want to ensure you don't have to drain your nest egg to take care of your health as a retiree.