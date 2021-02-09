Retirement Basics: What Is A 403(b)?

A 403(b) is a tax-advantaged retirement plan designed for non-profit organizations and certain government entities. The 403(b) works a lot like its more well-known counterpart, the 401(k), although it offers a few unparalleled benefits like enhanced catch-up contributions for tenured employees. If you’re saving for retirement with a 403(b) account, here’s what you need to know.

What Is a 403(b) Plan?

A 403(b) is a tax-advantaged retirement plan for employees of non-profit organizations, like churches and hospitals, as well as some public-sector workers such as teachers and librarians.

As with all employer-sponsored retirement plans, 403(b)s offer tax-efficient growth for your retirement savings. This means the investments you buy and sell in your account are free of capital gains taxes, which helps you build your nest egg for retirement.

The contributions you make to a 403(b) account are deducted from your paycheck. With a traditional 403(b), contributions are deducted from your pay before taxes, which lowers your overall tax bill today. When you take out money from your account in retirement, you owe income taxes on the withdrawals.