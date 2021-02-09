Retirement Basics: What Is A 457(b)?

Whichever portfolio structure you pick, bear in mind that you’ll generally want to have a greater percentage of stock-based funds when you’re younger and slowly switch to more conservative, bond-based investments as you age. If you’d prefer to avoid the stress and effort of picking funds on your own, look to see if your 457(b) offers target-date funds. These mutual funds invest you in a mix of other mutual funds that automatically adjusts over time as you get closer to your target retirement date.

If your 457(b) plan doesn’t offer the choices you need, consider diverting some (or all) of your contributions to an individual retirement account (IRA) to supplement your portfolio as you probably won’t be missing out on any sort of employer match. IRAs offer much broader investments than 457(b)s but have much lower contribution limits. If you’re intent on saving a lot for retirement, you may then have to put at least a portion of your savings in your workplace plan.

457(b) Withdrawals