Retirement Battle Royale: 401(k) vs. IRA vs. Roth

Another advantage of investing in a 401(k) is that it's easier to save consistently. Many 401(k) plans allow you to divert a set amount of money from each paycheck directly to your retirement account. When the money never reaches your bank account in the first place, it's less tempting to spend it before you can save it.

Finally, 401(k)s have higher contribution limits than IRAs. As of 2021, you can contribute up to $19,500 per year to your 401(k), compared to just $6,000 per year to your IRA. If you're age 50 or older, you can also contribute an additional $6,500 per year to your 401(k), as opposed to an extra $1,000 per year with an IRA. Not everyone will be able to max out their 401(k), of course. But if you're a super-saver, the higher contribution limits can help your money reach its full potential.

Traditional IRA

Maurie Backman: You have options for saving for retirement, but one account it pays to look at is a traditional IRA.