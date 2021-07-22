Retirement Plan Balances Grew in 2020. Did Yours?

But while a lot of retirement plan balances may have grown in 2020, it could be the case that yours didn't. Here's what to do if you're now looking to play some catch-up.

1. Get yourself on a budget

If your savings balance didn't increase at all in 2020, you may be eager to pump more money into your retirement plan this year. And a good way to help make sure that happens is to put yourself on a budget.

Allocate a spending amount to each expense category that applies to you and pledge not to exceed it. That way, you may have an easier time carving out room for those IRA or 401(k) contributions.

2. Consider working a side job

You may only be able to squeeze so much money out of your earnings for your retirement plan. If that's the case, boosting your income with a side gig could really pay off. Since that extra money won't be earmarked for bills, you should be able to stick your side earnings directly into long-term savings.

3. Make sure to snag your employer match