Retirement Savers in Their 40s Have This Median Balance. How Do You Compare?

To be clear, you shouldn't take this data point to mean that if you don't have a comparable retirement plan balance, you're in big trouble. This number is based on a single survey, and we don't know how much its respondents earn, on average, and what their plans are for the future.

But here's what we do know: By the time you reach your 40s, you should have some money socked away for retirement. And if you don't have around the equivalent of your annual salary saved up, then it would pay to try to ramp up.

How to boost your retirement savings

If you're not satisfied with your retirement savings balance in your 40s, here's some good news -- you may not be retiring for another 20 to 25 years. That gives you plenty of time to catch up and build a sizable amount of wealth.

To get started, examine your spending. Are you blowing money on things you could do without? If so, that's cash that can, and should, go right into your retirement plan.