Retiring Early? Here's The Top Social Security Income at Age 62

Why? Because Social Security determines your monthly benefit by adjusting your highest 35 years of income for inflation and then, calculating your average earnings over that period. Work fewer than 35 years and Social Security uses zeros in its calculation for those years, preventing you from qualifying for the maximum benefit. Similarly, earn less than the maximum subject to payroll tax during each of those 35 years and you won't qualify either.

If you can be flexible, patience pays off

In 2021, the maximum amount you can get in benefits if you claim at age 62 is $2,324, but if you qualify for the maximum and your full retirement age is 66, then waiting until then to begin your benefits entitles you to $3,113 per month. That's a big increase for waiting five years or less to file for Social Security.

Your patience nets you even more money if you can wait until age 70 to claim because of delayed retirement credits. These credits bump up your benefit amount by 2/3 of 1% for every month beyond your FRA you delay, up to age 70. That works out to an 8% annual reward just for being patient. For perspective, the maximum Social Security for those age 70 claiming Social Security this year is $3,895, which is 67.6% higher than the maximum payable to somebody claiming this year who is age 62.