Retiring Early? Prepare Yourself for These Financial Challenges

If you don't plan to sign up for Social Security right away, you may need to fund your retirement independently for even longer. However, delaying Social Security increases the size of your checks, so when you do finally apply, your checks will cover a larger percentage of your retirement expenses.

Retiring before 65: can't sign up for Medicare

With only a couple exceptions for those on disability or with end stage renal disease, Medicare is currently only available to adults 65 and older. So if you retire before then, you must get health insurance some other way. You may be able to stay on your former employer's COBRA coverage for a little while or, if your spouse is still working, you may be able to rely upon their health insurance instead. You can always purchase an individual health insurance policy as well.

It's not wise to forego health insurance and hope you don't need it before you're eligible for Medicare. A freak accident could leave you with hospital bills that could wipe out a substantial portion of your savings, possibly derailing your plans for retirement completely. It's best not to take that chance.