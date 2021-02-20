Retiring Soon? 3 Investing Moves to Make

Investing during your working years can help you grow wealth in time for your senior years. But investing during retirement is just as important. That way, you can continue to generate wealth to buy yourself more flexibility at a time when you're no longer collecting a paycheck.

If you're close to retiring, here are a few important investing moves to make in the near term.

1. Review your asset allocation

There's no need to dump your stocks just because you're retiring. At the same time, you don't want to have 85% of your portfolio in stocks during retirement, either. If the market tanks and it takes a lot time for it to recover, you could get stuck locking in serious losses just to access cash to live on.

Before you retire, see how your assets are spread out and make sure that allocation is suitable given your age and stage of life. A good bet is to put about half of your assets in stocks and the other half in bonds to limit your exposure to risk.