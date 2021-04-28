Retiring Within 5 Years? Do These Things Now

Retirement is an exciting milestone to look forward to, and if you're within five years of it, you may already have your own little countdown going. But before you leave the workforce for good, make sure to check these important items off your list.

1. Make some catch-up retirement plan contributions

Are you happy with the way your savings look? You may think you've socked away a bundle, but remember, if you withdraw from your savings at an annual rate of 3% to 5%, it may provide less annual income than you'd expect (and for many people, going above 5% on an annual basis could mean running out of money prematurely).