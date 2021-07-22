Review-a-Palooza: How Did Our Chief Rule Breaker Do?

David Gardner: 30 separate times, about every 10 weeks on this podcast, over six years, I picked five stocks. I chose a theme that made sense to me at the time, sometimes sublime, sometimes silly, and then I thought to myself, what are the five best recommendations I can come up with for stocks that fit my theme, aiming to beat the market. Of course, always to beat the market, the S&P 500, otherwise why are we bothering? Then one year later we review the picks. What was the theme again? How are the stocks done and also versus the market? More important for our learning, why is our way of thinking, have the stocks done what they've done? A one year review, and then another year passes the two-year review and then we never forget. We hope you wouldn't also, we score everything transparently and accountably, because we're Fools. You should expect that of us, then the three-year review, which is often the most telling. First, because three years have passed since I picked the five stocks, so we really can be smarter about what has happened and why, and what we can learn smarter. If I've done my job well then we'll also be happier and richer as well. Second, that three-year review is telling because most of the time we end the game right there. We'll keep holding those stocks, mind and you should too, if you own them. But if I kept reviewing all 30 of my samplers in years four, five, six etc. We wouldn't have time to do much else on this podcast. 30 separate times I have picked five stocks, what I've always called my five-stock samplers, and we're going to review three of those samplers today. Five Stocks For America, Five Stocks That Pass The Snap Test, and Five Stocks For The 2018 World Cup. Review them we will with my three analysts guest stars, Alicia Alfiere, Yasser El-Shimy, and Sanmeet Deo, only on this week's Rule Breaker Investing.