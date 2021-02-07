Reward Yourself With Tax-Free Dividends in This Special Account

If you haven't heard about the Roth IRA yet, you may be missing out on a rare opportunity to accumulate tax-free income. As we all know, it's not easy getting your hands on income that the IRS won't require you to pay taxes on. So if you find the secret sauce, you have to jump on it. Here's what you need to know to earn tax-free dividends in one of the most desired investment accounts on the planet.

How the Roth IRA works

The Roth IRA (individual retirement account) is one offer you don't want to pass you by. It's the perfect way to accumulate tax-free income that you'll have access to forever. To qualify, you must have earned income for the year and fall below the annual income thresholds.