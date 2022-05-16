 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Rising prices have you down? These five episodes of PennyWise can help!

  • 0

Prices are up pay raises are few and far between. That can lead to a lot of stress when it comes to managing your finances.

Luckily, there are some steps you can take to reduce at least some of the costs. We've rounded up some of our recent episodes of the PennyWise podcast hosted by Teri Barr that we think can help.

Scroll down and click through to these five episodes to listen to tips to help you plan.

Also, listen to more episodes and subscribe here: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio 

People are also reading…

Save before you head to a wedding

Should you add crypto to your 401(k)?

There are ways to save on gasoline

Help in managing credit card debt

April was financial literacy month, but these tips can still help

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Going to any weddings in 2022? Here's how to keep your costs down!

Going to any weddings in 2022? Here's how to keep your costs down!

The Summer Wedding Season is just ahead and a new survey shows it's going to be a busy year and an expensive one. Can you attend and keep your finances in check? Host Teri Barr is talking with Kimberly Palmer, a Personal Finance Expert with NerdWallet, to dive deeper into the surprising results of the survey, while also learning some ways to keep your costs down if you plan to attend any weddings in 2022. Previous Pennywise episodes featuring Kimberly: Environmentally conscious updates and your tax credits! The latest from Kimberly at NerdWallet: To Fight Inflation, Take Down Food Expenses Spring-Clean Your Finances With Some Automation How to Put Your Tax Refund to Work for You Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Watch Now: Related Video

Here are some money traps and how to avoid them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News