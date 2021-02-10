Robinhood ETFs: Should You Buy These 5 Top Picks?

5. iShares Silver Trust

Last up is iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT: SLV). This fund is a commodity ETF tracking the price of silver.

iShares Silver owns almost 20,000 tons of silver bullion, with each of its shares corresponding to just under 0.93 ounces of silver at current levels. However, the ETF charges an annual expense ratio of 0.50%, and because its silver doesn't generate any cash, it takes a portion of the bullion and sells it at regular intervals. That's why the initial target of 1 ounce per share has fallen to 0.93% over the course of 15 years since its 2006 inception.

For investors looking to get exposure to silver, iShares Silver has the benefit of not forcing you to buy and store large bars of metal. Many believe that silver has significant appreciation potential, but unlike traditional stock ETFs, there's no underlying business to generate earnings or pay dividends on iShares Silver's silver holdings.

