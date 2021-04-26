Roth Conversion: Should You Convert Your Retirement Funds?

Assuming the contributions you made to a traditional retirement account were deductible—that is, taken out of your paycheck pre-tax or IRA contributions deducted from your taxes—you’ll owe income tax on every dollar you convert to a Roth account. The tax hit comes in the year you make the conversion. A big conversion in a single tax year runs the risk of bumping you into a higher tax bracket—or can have other repercussions.

“All of a sudden your higher taxable income might cause your capital gains and qualified dividend income to become taxable,” says Ben Fuchs, CFP, a financial advisor in West Hartford, Conn. “And if you’re collecting Social Security, the higher income can cause that to become taxable as well, or have more of it taxed,” he says. Higher taxable income can also push your Medicare Part B and Part D premiums higher.

There’s no requirement to convert the entire balance of a traditional retirement account to a Roth account all at once—you can do partial conversions whenever you want. It’s smart to spread multiple conversions of a large balance across multiple years to minimize the impact on your taxes and other benefits.