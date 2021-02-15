Roth IRAs Are Ultra-Flexible. Here's Why That's a Bad Thing.

Why too much flexibility in your retirement plan can backfire

If you remove funds from a traditional IRA (or 401(k) plan) before reaching age 59 1/2, you'll incur a 10% early withdrawal penalty on your distribution. But with a Roth IRA, you can actually remove your principal contributions at any time without penalty.

The reason? Traditional retirement plan contributions are made with pre-tax dollars, so there's an instant tax benefit to be reaped. Roth IRAs work the opposite way -- they're funded with after-tax dollars, and so the IRS figures if you never got a tax break on that money in the first place, why should you be penalized for removing it early?

Now this rule only applies to the money you put into your IRA -- not your investment growth. If you contribute $10,000 that grows to $12,000, that $2,000 in gains can't be removed early without penalty. But your $10,000 is fair game.

That may seem like a great thing initially. Say you run into a financial emergency and need money in a pinch. You can tap your Roth IRA to cover anything from home repairs to a down payment for a new car.